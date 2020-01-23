Minks to Sinks presents $90,000 to agency

WILTON — Members of Minks to Sinks gathered at their annual meeting on Jan. 22 to present Family & Children’s Agency a check signifying the $90,000 the organization’s tag sales raised for the nonprofit in 2019.

“The Minks to Sinks sales have become a biannual tradition in Wilton and we are so grateful to the group for their longstanding support and hard work,” said Robert F. Cashel, president and CEO of the agency.

Minks to Sinks is a women-run group with more than 80 years of history. Each year, hundreds of thousands of items are donated or consigned to the two epic tag sales held under tents near the Wilton High School tennis courts. All proceeds benefit Family & Children’s Agency, a nonprofit human services organization serving more than 13,000 children, families, adults, and seniors each year.

“Presenting the check to FCA is a highlight of Minks to Sinks,” said Michelle Doggett, chair of Minks to Sinks. “In addition to making lifelong friendships, giving back to the community is a major benefit of being part of this organization.”

The next Minks to Sinks sale will be held May 2-4. For more information about donating, shopping, or joining Minks to Sinks, visit minkstosinks.org.