Milwaukee twins accepted to 37 colleges, pick Marquette

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A set of identical twins from Milwaukee have a lot more in common than their appearances.

Arielle and Arianna Williams are graduating from high school at the top of their class. The twins have the two highest grade point averages in their class at Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy and have each been accepted to 37 colleges.

“Honestly we were pushing for 40 college acceptances, but we ended up getting like 37. I was like oh man, but we still did good,” Arianna Williams, said.

While siblings can be competitive with each other, the twins' relationship is the exact opposite.

“I honestly have two chances of winning either through me or my sister, so it’s like either one of us is fine with me,” Arianna said.

WTMJ-TV reports the sisters will be first generation college students and will graduate nearly debt free with the promise of hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship money.

The Williams twins say they decided to stay local and will be going to Marquette University to study nursing.

“You can do anything you want to do as long as you put your mind to it,” Arielle said.