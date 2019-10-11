Millstone Farm in Wilton issued cease and desist order

The town’s zoning enforcement officer has issued a cease and desist order on Millstone Farm at 180 Millstone Road.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice informed the Board of Selectmen at a meeting on Oct. 7 that ZEO Tim Bunting issued a cease and desist on Oct. 4 to Millstone Property Holdings, LLC, (owners Volckert and Eliane van Reesema), for converting a residence to commercial office space, and constructing a second kitchen on the second floor without zoning permits.

“They have converted what was a residential property to a commercial property, that is not allowed under our zoning regulations,” Vanderslice said.

She said the owners have 10 days to appeal the cease and desist order with the Zoning Board of Appeals. “I think we are all prepared to make sure our laws and regulations are followed,” Vanderslice said.

In January, Millstone owners sought a regulatory change in the zoning regulations to allow for “agritourism” as a special permitted use in single-family residential districts to allow offices and a farm or riding stable as a permitted accessory use.

During a public hearing on the application, residents complained about loud, late-night weddings at the farm, excessive traffic and being “run off the road” by vehicles going to or from the farm. Residents also expressed concerns about opening the farm up to corporate events, weddings and overnight stays. The application was subsequently withdrawn.

More recently, at the time the cease and desist order was issued, the town was in the process of reviewing a conservation restriction on the Millstone property involving public use of a trail on the land. Vanderslice said the trail review is off while the cease and desist process is underway.

