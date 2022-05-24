Millennial Money: How to tell when money advice is bad

There are a lot of people out there who want to tell you what to do with your money. The problem is only some of them know what they’re talking about.
Whether it’s a friend with a hot investment tip, a relative spouting off outdated directives about the way it “should” be done or a social media influencer touting a trendy financial product, money advice can be hit or miss. You can filter out the useful tidbits and leave the rest, but to do that, you have to know how to evaluate which pieces of advice you can trust.