Mill Springs battlefield, cemetery partner for Memorial Day

NANCY, Ky. (AP) — Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument and Mill Springs National Cemetery are working together to honor military service members who died in the line of duty.

Memorial Day events will begin at the Mill Springs Battlefield with a remembrance ceremony at Zollicoffer Park to reflect on the Civil War battle, officials said in a statement. Afterward, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Dean Collins will speak the National Cemetery for a service to honor those who died while serving in the military.