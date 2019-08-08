Military to hold search and rescue exercise at Arizona base

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Units from four U.S. armed services will participate in a military search-and-rescue exercise scheduled this month at a base in southern Arizona.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base officials said Wednesday that Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps units will participate in the exercise to be held Aug. 8-24 at the base in Tucson.

Officials said the exercise dubbed Red Flag-Rescue 19 provides realistic training for search and rescue operations that can be conducted after the initial days of a conflict.

Davis-Monthan is the home base of the Air Force's 563rd Rescue Group.