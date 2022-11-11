Migrant rescue ship docks in French port amid Italy rift

NICE, France (AP) — A maritime rescue ship docked in a southern French port Friday carrying 230 migrants whose fates sparked a diplomatic row between France and Italy, as well as fury from far-right rivals of the French government.
The Ocean Viking disembarked its passengers at the Toulon port, where they were expected to undergo health and security checks at a military base, Var region prefect Evence Richard told reporters. He said that migrants will then be bused with police escort to a Mediterranean resort of Giens where they will start the asylum procedures, Richard said.