Migrant caravan on the move in Honduras in uncertain times CLAUDIO ESCALON, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 5:40 p.m.
1 of8 Honduran migrants trying to reach the U.S. border walk along a highway carrying their national flag as they leave San Pedro Sula, Honduras, before dawn Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. The group quickly dispersed along the heavily-trafficked highway to the border town of Agua Caliente, but estimates of their number ranged from 2,000 to more than twice that.
2 of8 Honduran migrants trying to reach the U.S. border as a group board a public bus on the highway to Santa Barbara, early Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
3 of8 Police revise travelers and their documents before allowing them to continue their journey toward the Guatemalan border, on the highway leading to Santa Barbara, after they left San Pedro Sula, Honduras, before dawn Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
4 of8 Police check people's documents before allowing them to continue their journey toward the Guatemalan border, on the highway leading to Santa Barbara, after they left San Pedro Sula, Honduras, before dawn Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
5 of8 Migrants give a thumbs up from the side of a moving truck as they depart San Pedro Sula, Honduras, before dawn Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in hopes of reaching the U.S. border.
6 of8 Migrants ride on the back of a freight truck as they move through Santa Rosa de Copan, Honduras, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in hopes of reaching the U.S. border.
7 of8 A police officer stands by as travelers fill the back of a truck after revising their documents and allowing them to continue their journey toward the Guatemalan border, on the highway leading to Santa Barbara, after they left San Pedro Sula, Honduras, before dawn Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
8 of8 Migrants ride on the back of a freight truck as they move through Santa Rosa de Copan, Honduras, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in hopes of reaching the U.S. border.
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Honduran migrants began walking toward the Guatemalan border before dawn Friday, driven by deepening poverty and the hope of a warmer reception if they can reach the United States border.
They quickly dispersed along the heavily-trafficked highway to the border town of Agua Caliente, but estimates of their number ranged from 2,000 to more than twice that. Around 4 a.m., young men and entire families carrying sleeping children set out. Some quickly caught rides while others walked along the highway escorted by police.
CLAUDIO ESCALON