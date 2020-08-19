Middle Tennessee State unveils new $39.6M academic building

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Middle Tennessee State University has unveiled a $39.6 million building that will house classrooms and offices for the study areas of criminal justice administration, psychology and social work.

The university held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for the 91,200-square-foot (8,473-square-meter) building that will be used this fall semester.

The state committed $35.1 million and the school contributed $4.5 million to build the facility.

University President Sidney McPhee noted the country’s need for professionals in the three areas of study, which fall under the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences.