Michigan tops 75,000 virus cases; district sticks to online

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's confirmed cases of the coronavirus passed 75,000 on Wednesday while more plans for the new school year emerged in some communities.

The Melvindale-Northern Allen Park district in suburban Detroit said students will not be returning to buildings until “things become more stable.” Many districts in Michigan have been considering a blended approach.

“Returning to school in late August with the heat, wearing a mask will not be conducive to the health and welfare of our students or our staff,” Melvindale Superintendent Kimberly Sorrano said.

She said teachers have time to come up with online instruction that will be as close as possible to classroom learning.

The state, meanwhile, reported 523 new virus cases, raising the total since March to more than 75,000. Tens of thousands of people have recovered.

Deaths total at least 6,141 after six more were posted Wednesday.

In Detroit, school officials still were irritated over a judge's order to test more than 600 students who have been attending voluntary summer classes. Students and staff wear masks and try to maintain a safe distance from each other, but critics sued, claiming in-person instruction was risky.

“As a result of the lawsuit, yesterday’s order put up another education roadblock for Detroit parents. This is progress?” Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said on Twitter.