Michigan man shocked by police stun gun falls on knife, dies

MARION, Mich. (AP) — Police say a man died in northwestern Michigan after a police officer shocked him with a stun gun, causing him to fall onto a large knife.

Michigan State Police say the 29-year-old man died Friday in Marion, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Cadillac.

Two Evart police officers were called to a home by a woman who said her son and husband were involved in a domestic dispute and the son had "two large knives."

MLive.com reports the officers found the son near the couple's home and ordered him to kneel.

The man kneeled, but then pulled a knife from his waistband, prompting one officer to fire a stun gun into his back. That caused the man to fall forward onto the knife, fatally puncturing his chest cavity.

