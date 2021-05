BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Michigan man arrested on drug charges in Bismarck two months after he got out of prison for armed robbery has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Jamill Passmore, 30, of Westland, Michigan, pleaded guilty to drug delivery and drug conspiracy charges. South Central District Judge David Reich sentenced Passmore to three years on each charge to be served at the same time, the Bismarck Tribune reported.