Michigan launches tuition-free program for adults 25 and up

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan on Tuesday began accepting applications for tuition-free assistance for adults 25 and older to earn an associate's degree or postsecondary certificate at their local community college or a private training school.

The Michigan Reconnect program is being supported with an initial $30 million in state funding. Applicants must be at least 25, have lived in the state a year or more, have a high school diploma or equivalent and not have an associate's or bachelor's degree.