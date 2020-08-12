Michigan hospital reinstates visitor limits after cases rise

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area hospital said Wednesday it will reinstate visitor restrictions out of an abundance of caution following a rise in coronavirus cases among staff, patients and visitors.

Beaumont Health, Michigan's largest health care system, said the limits will begin Thursday at its Farmington Hills campus. It has cared for more COVID-19 patients than any other system in the state.

“We are in the process of reminding and educating our patients, visitors and staff about the importance of taking all appropriate precautions to limit the spread of the virus,” said spokesman Mark Geary, referring to “multiple” cases.

No one will be allowed in the rooms of patients with pending or positive tests except for in end-of-life or other extreme circumstance. In cases not related to COVID-19, one person can visit under a number of exceptions if he or she is screened and wears personal protective equipment.

The state on Wednesday reported nine additional coronavirus-related deaths and 517 more confirmed cases.