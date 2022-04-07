Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sued Thursday to protect abortion rights, asking a Michigan court to recognize a right to abortion under the state constitution and to overturn a 176-year-old ban in the state that may take effect if the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is vacated.
The Democratic governor's preemptive lawsuit, which was filed in Oakland County against prosecutors in 13 counties with an abortion clinic, came as the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority considers allowing states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and potentially overturning the right.