Michigan Supreme Court puts private school aid case on hold

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court said Wednesday it won't hear arguments in March about the legality of giving public tax dollars to private schools.

The court said it will wait until the U.S. Supreme Court settles a case from Montana, probably by summer.

"The decision in that case may resolve an issue raised in the present case," the Michigan court said.

The dispute involves more than $2 million earmarked for private schools by the Republican-controlled Legislature when Rick Snyder was governor. The money would help schools comply with health, safety and welfare rules.

Critics say the Michigan Constitution clearly states that no public money can aid a private school. A Court of Claims judge blocked the spending, but the state appeals court in 2018 said tax dollars can go to private schools in some circumstances.

Justice Stephen Markman said the Michigan case shouldn't be delayed.

“If this law is ultimately deemed to be constitutional, non-public school students will have been deprived of benefits to which they were lawfully entitled for nearly five years,” Markman said.