Michigan State to increase in-person classes in January

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University is planning to increase in-person classes and reopen dorms starting in January, but it will skip spring break.

MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. said in a letter Thursday to students, faculty and staff that the school will offer 400 in-person classes for the spring semester, up from 40 in the fall, to accommodate classes that have to be taught in person. The school will open 2,500 single occupancy residence hall spaces.

“The fall has shown us that our systems and protocols set up for on-campus housing have proven effective and successful, and we are confident we can return more students to our residence halls,” Stanley said. “I appreciate your diligent efforts to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus by wearing your masks and practicing physical distancing. Keep up the great work.”

MSU was the first public university in Michigan to halt in-person classes in March and advise students to leave East Lansing and attend from home. However, the college town has seen several student-related spikes in coronavirus cases, most publicly during the summer when nearly 200 cases were linked to Harper's' Restaurant and Brewpub in East Lansing.

Enrollment for MSU this fall was down to 49,695, the lowest it's been for the fall semester since 2011.

MSU's spring semester starts on Jan. 11 and ends April 23.

