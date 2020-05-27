Michigan State: Fall term to mix in-person, online classes

DETROIT (AP) — The fall term at Michigan State University “will look different from any previous semester” when it starts Sept. 2 with a mix of in-person and online classes, the president of the state's largest school said Wednesday.

President Samuel Stanley Jr. posted a letter on MSU's website and invited students to a webcast to answer questions Friday night.

He said physical distancing and face coverings to reduce the risk of the coronavirus will be essential. Large campus gatherings will be limited. In-person classes will end at Thanksgiving, followed by three weeks of remote instruction and final exams.

There was no mention of fall sports. MSU had 39,000 undergraduate students last fall.

“The fall 2020 semester will look different from any previous semester at MSU. The driving factor behind our decisions will continue to be the health, safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff," Stanley said.

The University of Michigan hasn't announced its plans.

BY THE NUMBERS:

The state health department said Wednesday that confirmed COVID-19 cases rose statewide by about 1%, to more than 55,600 since March. Tens of thousands of residents have recovered. COVID-19 deaths increased Wednesday by 68 to 5,334, although 14 of the newly recorded deaths could have occurred days or weeks ago.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan invited suburban residents to get a free coronavirus test at the former state fairgrounds. The drive-up offer is for anyone in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. The fairgrounds site can perform 1,200 tests a day.

“Unless we beat COVID-19 as a region, we're not really going to wipe it out," Duggan said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has stated a goal of 15,000 tests a day throughout Michigan.

HAIR PLAN:

Barbershops, salons and spas delivered a letter to Whitmer with ways that they believe they could safely resume business, including having customers book appointments when possible, daily screening of workers and having them wear personal protective gear, and requiring customers to wear masks.

Whitmer has slowly eased virus-related restrictions on Michigan's economy, but she has resisted calls to reopen barbershops and salons because of the risk of spreading the virus.

“We’re ready to get back to our salons — regulated, sanitary environments — to properly protect ourselves and our clients. We’re ready to get back to work,” said Caileigh Hoff, co-owner of Xclusive Studio in Brighton.

