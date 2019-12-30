Michigan OKs 3 businesses for home deliveries of marijuana

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Three Michigan businesses that sell recreational marijuana have won the right to begin making home deliveries of pot.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says it's approved home pot deliveries by Lit Provisionary in Evart, Battle Creek Provisioning in Battle Creek and Nature’s Releaf Burton in Burton.

Those three businesses are the first approved for adult-use home delivery in Michigan, which began allowing sales of recreational marijuana on Dec. 1 to adults age 21 and over, WOOD-TV reported.

The delivery process is similar to medical marijuana delivery. Customers will sign up online and place an order, but they must provide an ID to verify that they are at least 21 years old. Most payments will be made online, but delivery services are allowed to accept cash.

Delivery drivers must be 21 or older, they can’t carry more than 15 ounces of marijuana at a time and the product must be secure if it's left in the vehicle. Each vehicle must also have GPS to identify its location at all times.

The state has set 2.5 ounces as the legal limit to purchase at a time. The limit for marijuana concentrate is 15 grams.

More than 1,400 of Michigan’s nearly 1,800 cities, townships and villages aren’t allowing pot shops. Detroit has delayed recreational sales until at least Jan. 31.