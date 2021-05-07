Michigan: 54% vaccinated, including residents outside state

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan said late Friday that 54% of adults ages 16 and up had gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, a roughly 2.5 percentage point jump after factoring in people who were vaccinated outside the state or at federal facilities.

The addition of nearly 227,000 residents to the state's count put Michigan close to a 55% benchmark Gov. Gretchen says is needed to allow in-person work in all sectors, including offices. The reopening step will occur two weeks after the milestone is reached.