Michael Vigil takes oath as New Mexico chief justice

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Justice Michael Vigil has taken over as New Mexico's top judge.

Vigil was sworn in for a two-year-term as chief justice on Wednesday after he was selected by his colleagues on the five-member New Mexico Supreme Court.

The chief justice presides over Supreme Court hearings and is the top administrative officer for the New Mexico judiciary, including personnel and and budgets.

He says in a statement that his first priority is to work on keeping courts open during the COVID-19 pandemic while keeping courthouse staff and visitors healthy.

Vigil joined the high court in 2018 after 15 years as a judge of the state Court of Appeals. Vigil graduated from Santa Fe High School, the College of Santa Fe and Georgetown University Law Center.

He takes over as chief justice from Judith Nakamura, who remains on the court but plans to retire later this year.