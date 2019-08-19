Michael Bennet banking on moderation in age of Trump

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet is running for president as the ultimate anti-Donald Trump, betting that a cool-headed approach to politics will be a welcome change to voters sick of the chaos from the White House.

But with the energy in the Democratic Party radiating from the left and the president shouting from the right, Bennet's journey has been lonely.

Before Bennet can be taken seriously as the challenger to Trump, he must emerge from a field of two dozen other Democratic hopefuls, including a cluster that shares his pragmatic approach. Even some of Bennet's supporters are skeptical he can break through.

Bennet's heard this kind of thing before. He says voters want to know if he's tough enough to go up against Trump. And he says he is.