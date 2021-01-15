Mexico says US 'fabricated' charges, released case files

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration had “fabricated” drug trafficking accusations against his country's former defense minister and then his government published what he said was the entire case file provided by U.S. authorities when they sent him back to Mexico.
The unprecedented move came one day after Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office announced it was dropping the drug trafficking case against retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos. The file included transcripts of intercepted Blackberry messenger exchanges.