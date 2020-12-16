Metro-North says it may suspend service due to coming storm

Brian A. Pounds / Brian A. Pounds

WILTON — Metro-North announced Wednesday morning it may modify or suspend service if snowfall from the coming storm is heavy — 10 to 13 inches or more. In ice storms, blizzards, or sustained winds over 39 mph, train service may be severely curtailed or suspended, especially if there are frozen switches or there is a loss of third rail or overhead catenary power, the rail line said.

Customers should check with mta.info before traveling. There they may sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email and download the rail line’s apps: MYmta and Metro-North Train Time.