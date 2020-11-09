Methuen City Hall closed after 4 test positive for COVID-19

METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — City officials in Methuen closed city hall on Monday following at least four confirmed coronavirus cases in different city departments over the past week.

Officials said all close contacts of those who have so far tested positive been contacted and the Methuen Board of Health Agent has been notified.

Mayor Neil Perry said in a statement on the city website that he's also working with the public works, human resources, and inspectional services departments to ensure the building is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and that city employees working in the building can get tested for COVID-19.

Free coronavirus testing is also available to Methuen’ residents at the city's two “Stop the Spread” locations, he said. In the meantime, city employees will be working remotely while the building is closed.

“While we take each case in the city seriously and understand that these situations can create worry and anxiety, this situation is not reason to panic,” Perry said.