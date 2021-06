One of the parks in Wilton, Merwin Meadows, opened over the Memorial Day Weekend 2021, on Saturday, May 29, for the summer season.

Wilton residents joined their neighbors for an open house weekend where they could enjoy all that Merwin Meadows has to offer, inclduing a swimming pond, beach, picnic tables and grills, a bathhouse and a playground. Park passes were not required over the holiday weekend.

The Wilton Parks and Recreation Department also planned an afternoon of fun and free events on Monday, May 31, including the opportunity for residents to enjoy freshly made pizza by Dave’s Planet Pizza Truck from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., a chance to cool off with gourmet ice cream that was served in a mobile ice cream parlor, the Ice Cream Emergency Truck, from 1 to 3 p.m. and the ability to listen to live music by the band, “The Underdogs,” which played hits from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s on Monday for attendees from 3 to 6 p.m.

Park hours are sunrise to sunset. No dogs are permitted in the park except those on a leash with their owner while walking through the park on the trail.

Park passes are now required, effective June 1, and can be requested for through the town.

For residents of Wilton, a seasonal family pass is $60. A seasonal individual pass is $30, and is valid through Labor Day. For non-residents, a seasonal family pass is $175, and is limited to 50 total.. A seasonal individual pass is $75, also limited to 50 total, also through Labor Day.

Seasonal park passes are available for purchase anytime through the Parks & Recreation e-Trak online registration system. Passes purchased through the system may be picked up Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Comstock Community Center, which is located at 180 School Road.

Residents and non-residents can purchase day passes in-person at the Parks and Recreation Office at the center Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. For resident adults 18 and older, day passes are available for $5. Youth ages five-years-old through 17-years-old are $2. For non residents, who are adults 18 and older, and senior citizens, day passes are $17. Youth, who are ages f-years-old through 17-years-old are $8.

Day passes are not available on e-Trak.

Residents, who are seniors ages 56 and older may use the park at any time, free of charge.

Questions should be directed to the Parks and Recreation Office at (203) 834-6234, or emailed to Wilton Parks and Recreation Department Administration Manager Kregg Zulkeski at kregg.zulkeski@wiltonct.org.