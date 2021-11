HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A Jewish congregation that was targeted by vandals last year had a large menorah taken off its property, but police don't believe the incidents are related, news outlets reported.

Rabbi Moshe Cohen, who leads Chabad of Huntsville, said he noticed the 9-foot-tall (2.74-meters-tall) menorah missing from outside the building on Monday. Police were investigating the case as an apparent theft, but no one was arrested.