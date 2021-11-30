Menorah lit in Wilton Center to signify start of Chanukah
1 of11
Michael Kaelin of Wilton helps Rabbi Levi Stone of the Chabad Schneerson Center of Jewish Life light a shamash candle.
Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of11 Rabbi Levi Stone of the Chabad Schneerson Center of Jewish Life lights a candle on the second night of Hanukkah, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 on the Town Green in Wilton, Connecticut. A crowd of around 50 people attended the Menorah lighting. Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11
Attendees of the Wilton Menorah lighting, organized by the Chabad Schneerson Center of Jewish Life, dance on the second night of Hanukkah on the Town Green in Wilton, Connecticut. A crowd of around 50 people attended the lighting on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021
Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of11
Eli Stone, dressed as a dreidel, dances on Monday at the lighting of the Menorah on the Town Green. A crowd of around 50 people attended the lighting which was on the second night of Hanukkah.
Bryan Haeffele / / bryanhaeffele.com / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11
Rabbi Levi Stone of the Chabad Schneerson Center of Jewish Life lit a Menorah candle on the second night of Hanukkah on the Town Green.
Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of11
Rabbi Levi Stone of the Chabad Schneerson Center of Jewish Life lights a candle on the second night of Hanukkah, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 on the Town Green in Wilton, Connecticut. A crowd of around 50 people attended the Menorah lighting.
Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11
Attendees of the Wilton Menorah lighting, organized by the Chabad Schneerson Center of Jewish Life, dance on the second night of Hanukkah on the Town Green in Wilton, Connecticut. A crowd of around 50 people attended the lighting on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021
Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of11
WILTON —
Town Center was buzzing Monday evening for the annual lighting of the menorah to celebrate the start of the Hanukkah season.
Residents joined around Rabbi Levi Stone, of the Schneerson Center for Jewish Life, as he lit the first candle to signify the holy season’s start. Prayers, dancing and sheer joy were had during the lighting event.
J.D. is a New York transplant, having been raised in Brooklyn and on Long Island. When he is not chasing down a lead, one may find J.D. listening to 70's R&B, training in a boxing gym or cooking in his kitchen. Besides his affinity for local journalism, J.D. has also reported live from media row at a number of professional and collegiate sports events.