Men abused by team doc seek different response by Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some of the men who say they're survivors of decades-old sexual misconduct by an Ohio State team doctor pleaded again Thursday for trustees to change how the university has responded to them and their claims, arguing that it has said the right things but that its actions haven't lived up to its words.

Since allegations first became public in 2018, OSU's response has included having a law firm investigate and apologizing for failing to stop abuse by the late Richard Strauss during his two decades there even though students raised concerns as far back as the late 1970s. The university said it has reached $57.8 million in settlements with 232 survivors, but unsettled federal lawsuits by more accusers were dismissed after the school successfully argued the legal window for such claims has passed.