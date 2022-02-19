Memphis author chronicles Black history for children JOHN BEIFUSS, The Commercial Appeal Feb. 19, 2022 Updated: Feb. 19, 2022 12:04 a.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — When news services reported earlier this month that 33 members of Congress had signed a letter nominating 95-year-old Texas schoolteacher and activist Opal Lee for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, a Memphis woman had special reason to celebrate.
“This is amazing to my soul,” said Alice Faye Duncan. “Do you realize that my book is the first official biography that has been published about her life?”
JOHN BEIFUSS, The Commercial Appeal