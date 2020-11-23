Memorial planned for 2 Nebraska boys murdered in 1983

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Sarpy County plans to put up a permanent memorial for two young Nebraska boys who were brutally murdered in 1983.

The memorial for Danny Joe Eberle and Christopher Walden will serve as a reminder of their lives and represent the county's commitment to seeking justice for crime victims, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

“We must not forget this devastating case,” Sheriff Jeff Davis said in a news release. “This memorial will allow us to publicly recognize and remember that these boys’ lives — and all crime victims’ lives —meant something.”

Eberle, 13, was delivering newspapers for the Omaha World-Herald when he went missing on Sept. 18, 1983. His body was found a few days later in rural Bellevue, just four miles from where he was last seen.

Walden, 12, went missing while walking to school on Dec. 2, 1983. It was the first day his mother allowed him to do so since Eberle’s murder. His body was recovered on Dec. 5.