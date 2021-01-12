Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 11:28 p.m.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players had a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history, thanks to months without a winner of the big prize.
The Mega Millions $625 million jackpot is the largest lottery prize in nearly two years. The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn’t far behind, at $550 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.