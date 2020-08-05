https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Meeting-to-act-on-Wilton-school-re-opening-moved-15461046.php
Meeting to act on Wilton school re-opening moved to Thursday
Photo: Kendra Baker /Hearst Connecticut Media
WILTON — A special meeting of the Wilton Board of Education originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4, will now take place on Thursday, Aug. 6, beginning at 5 p.m.
On the agenda is discussion and possible approval of Wilton’s School Re-Entry Model and Reopening Goal.
The meeting can be viewed by following this link. The meeting agenda is available on BoardDocs.
