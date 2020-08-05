  • The Wilton Board of Education is holding a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 6, to finalize its school reopening plan. Photo: Kendra Baker /Hearst Connecticut Media

    Photo: Kendra Baker /Hearst Connecticut Media
WILTON — A special meeting of the Wilton Board of Education originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4, will now take place on Thursday, Aug. 6, beginning at 5 p.m.

On the agenda is discussion and possible approval of Wilton’s School Re-Entry Model and Reopening Goal.

The meeting can be viewed by following this link. The meeting agenda is available on BoardDocs.