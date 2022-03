WILTON — The Wilton Schools Hall of Fame will soon have four new members after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“From time to time, members of the Wilton Public Schools community have distinguished themselves in ways that brought great honor and pride to our community,” Superintendent Kevin Smith said. “This includes teachers, students and staff members who have, in some way, achieved notoriety in their chosen area of expertise.”

The award was established in 2016 with the first class inducted in 2018. Officials began seeking nominations for its next class in 2019, with the class scheduled to be inducted in June 2020, but the process was paused due to the pandemic.

The Wilton Public Schools Hall of Fame is broken down into two wings, per Smith — the alumni wing and the Service with Distinction Award wing for teachers and staff.

The “standards are high,” Smith said. After soliciting nominations and reviewing them with a committee, the district has brought four names to the forefront to be inducted as the Class of 2022 — alumni Lt. John G. Corr and Jennifer Fulmer; and staff Paul Schluntz and Jack Majesky.

Fulmer, Wilton High School Class of 1985, served in the United States Air Force for 24 years. She most recently served as chief of the Advanced Strike Requirements Division, headquartered at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington D.C. before she retired in September 2015. She also served as vice commander of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing in southwest Asia.

She attended the University of Northern Colorado where she became part of the ROTC program before enlisting to serve the United States, amassing more than 2,500 flight hours and over 90 combat missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Fulmer now resides in Maine.

Smith called Fulmer “clearly deserving” of the “great recognition.”

The other alumnus who will be honored with a Class of 2022 Hall of Fame induction is someone whose name is already memorialized through an annual award given at Wilton High School.

The Lt. John G. Corr Memorial Award is presented each year a graduating senior “who best personifies” the academic, athletic, leadership, character and patriotic traits of Corr himself. Along with the honor comes a $5,000 scholarship to be put towards continuing the recipient’s education at a four-year institution.

Corr himself graduated from Wilton High School in 1962 as an exemplary student and three-sport athlete, including serving as the starting quarterback for the championship-winning football team.

The Wilton native went on to attend the University of Bridgeport, where he graduated in 1966, before passing through Marine Corps Basic School in June 1967. Soon thereafter, Corr deployed for active duty in the Vietnam War. Corr was awarded two Purple Hearts during his six months of service before he was killed in action in Vietnam. He is eligibile for a third Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, a Gallantry Cross with Palm and a National Order of Vietnam, fifth class, according to Smith.

“He was heroic and clearly decorated,” Smith said. “Someone that this community can obviously look up to.”

On the staff side, the district is acknowledging longtime resident, town volunteer and varsity golf coach Jack Majesky.

He was nominated by a former student who wrote of not just his devotion to students, but to the town as well. Majesky is a former executive director of the Wilton Community Emergency Response Team, and EMT, and the former head of the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Majesky’s longtime devotion to the town was apparent when heaps of praise from numerous town and state officials were given to him upon his retirement from CERT in 2020.

“We’re thrilled to be able to recognize Jack Majeski with this honor,” Smith said.

Certainly not least is Schluntz, who has been Wilton through and through for 43 years as a teacher in the district. The middle school writing teacher has built up a reputation as one that connects with his students and challenges them creatively. Smith recalled that even his own daughter and her friends were upset about transitioning into high school without Schluntz.

One of the nominators was Kathy Caprino, who wrote an article published in Forbes Magazine in 2015 entitled “5 Essential Leadership Lessons From A Beloved Teacher Who's Inspired Thousands.” Caprino’s children were taught by Schluntz.

“What an incredible service,” Smith said of Schluntz.

The four recipients will be inducted on May 24 in the high school’s Zellner Gallery.