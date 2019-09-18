Medical marijuana cards on hold for non-New Mexico residents

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials have refused to issue medical marijuana identification cards to out-of-state residents despite a recent judge order.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the state Department of Health asked a judge to reconsider a ruling that New Mexico must allow nonresidents to participate in its medical cannabis program.

Health officials say the ruling is not final, because it could be held pending an appeal and that they are waiting until the legal dispute is resolved.

An attorney says the department should be held in contempt of court.

State attorneys say allowing nonresidents to participate would encourage the illegal transport of cannabis across state lines.

Officials say the ruling signed into law this year was a simple drafting error and was not aimed at granting out-of-state residents ID cards.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com