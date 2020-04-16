Medical boards warn against drugs touted by the president

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Two licensing boards that govern Maine doctors are warning that prescribing drugs touted by President Donald Trump for themselves or for family members is considered “unprofessional conduct.”

The boards also warned that the combination of one of two malaria drugs, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, along with the antibiotic azithromycin, should not be prescribed as a preventative measure for anyone.

A joint statement by the Board of Licensure in Medicine and the Board of Osteopathic Licensure said improper prescribing can harm the supply of drugs needed for COVID-19 patients "and may lead to improper use which can cause patient harm.”

The statement comes just days after the Maine Board of Pharmacy issued similar guidance to pharmacists, the Portland Press Herald reported.

For weeks, Trump and others have touted the benefits of the drugs to treat symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

There have been anecdotal reports that the drugs are helpful, but there are also serious side effects, officials say.

