Media executive chosen to lead Bennington College

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A longtime media executive has been chosen to be the next president of Bennington College.

Laura Walker served as president and chief executive officer of New York Public Radio for 23 years before stepping down last year. She currently serves on the President’s Council at Wesleyan University and holds fellowships at the Yale School of Management, The Bennington Banner reported.

“I was looking for a place I would fall in love with — and I did,” Walker told the newspaper about the small liberal arts college.

She will succeed interim president Isabel Roche, who took over after Mariko Silver stepped down in July 2019. Walker will start as president-elect on July 1 and become president in the beginning of August, the college said.

“We are thrilled to welcome her to Bennington in this moment of rapid cultural, economic, and educational change, to guide the college into the next chapter of its story as a fearless and innovative institution," said Nick Stephens, chairman of the college’s board of trustees, in a written statement.

He described Walker as a “unique, emboldened leader who can serve as both a visionary and a change agent."