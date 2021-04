BOSTON (AP) — Acting Mayor Kim Janey released redacted copies of an internal affairs investigation into a former Boston police officer and union chief charged with molesting children as far back as the mid-1990s on Tuesday.

Janey released 13 pages of internal affairs records Tuesday on Patrick Rose Sr., a 66-year-old retired officer and one-time president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association who has pleaded not guilty to 33 charges involving six alleged victims.