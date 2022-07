HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Max Reiss, the face of Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's administration for the past three years, said Tuesday he is leaving next month to take a new position in the private sector.

Reiss, 36, will become a senior vice president at M&T Bank, which recently completed the acquisition of Connecticut-based People’s United Financial, Inc. and will now have a presence in 12 states.