Matt Damon co-writing a book on access to clean water

AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Damon has some big-name endorsers for a book he has out March 1 about access to safe water.

Former President Bill Clinton and Nobel Peace Prize-winner Muhammad Yunus are among those providing blurbs for “The Worth of Water,” which the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker worked on with civil and environmental engineer Gary White. Damon has been a prominent spokesman for water sanitation since visiting Zambia in 2006, and with White founded the nonprofits Water.org and WaterEquity.