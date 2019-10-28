Mathnasium cuts the ribbon

At the ribbon cutting of Mathnasium are, from left, Alec, Zac, and Tom of Mathnasium, Mayor Harry Rilling of Norwalk, Mathnasium owner Dmitry Krieger and Brian Perry, board member of the Wilton Chamber.

Mathnasium of Wilton held a grand re-opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 18, with the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and Norwalk Chamber of Commerce. Cutting the ribbon was Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling. Also on hand was Planet Pizza, which provided food. Entertainment consisted of games, including chess, and a big bouncy house. Mathnasium is a franchise that teaches math through proprietary teaching materials and techniques.