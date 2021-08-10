Massive wildfire on Greek island of Evia devours forests ELENA BECATOROS, Associated Press Aug. 10, 2021 Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 6 a.m.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A massive wildfire burning for days on the northern tip of Greece’s second largest island continued to devour forests Tuesday, its thick smoke hanging in the streets of a nearby town as hundreds of firefighters battled to save what they could.
Burning since Aug. 3, the blaze has destroyed most of the north of Evia, an island of rugged, forested mountains popular with campers and summer vacationers from Greece and abroad.
