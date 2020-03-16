Massachusetts trial courts close in response to virus

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts trial courts have been closed to the public Monday and Tuesday in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, court leadership announced.

The courts were closed in light of Sunday's declaration by Gov. Charlie Baker limiting gatherings of more than 25 people, according to an emailed statement from the court system.

Courts will contact members of juries now hearing cases. Anyone with pending matters was asked to contact the clerk's office Wednesday.

Court officials plan to review emergency plans while the courts are closed to the public, and judges and other court managers will prepare new measures to reduce the number of people entering courthouses.

The state court system had previously announced it would expand the use of videoconferencing for trials and other proceedings.

PLIMOTH PLANTATION OPENS, THEN CLOSES

Plimoth Plantation, the living history museum that re-creates life at the time of the Pilgrims, opened for the season Saturday and then closed Sunday until further notice in response to the threat from the virus.

There were about 100 guests at the outdoor museum on Saturday, according to museum officials.

This was expected to be a big season for the Plymouth museum, celebrating the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the Pilgrims in North America. Dozens of other museums across the state have already closed.

TOTAL CASES

On Sunday, the state reported it has more than 160 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, about two dozen more than the previous day. More than 100 are associated with a meeting of executives of the firm Biogen at a Boston hotel last month.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

