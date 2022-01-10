Massachusetts school mask requirement extended to Feb. 28

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — Students and employees in Massachusetts public schools will be required to wear face coverings indoors until at least the end of February, state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced Monday.

The mask requirement extension comes as new confirmed cases of the coronavirus driven by the omicron variant surge among students and staff at the state's schools, causing staffing shortages at some. Nearly 39,000 students and more than 12,000 faculty and staff tested positive in the week ending Jan. 5, according to the latest data available.