Massachusetts police seize large amount of fentanyl

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A total of more than 14 pounds (6.5 kilograms) of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl was seized in a 48-hour span last week as police broke up a pair of “highly organized" drug rings, authorities announced Monday.

Five people were also charged as a result of the investigations that yielded drugs worth about $1.4 million, state police Col. Christopher Mason said.

A task force composed of Brockton and East Bridgewater police, state troopers and agents from Homeland Security Investigations targeted alleged drug suppliers in Lawrence and Methuen as well as distributors in Fall River, he said.

In addition to the fentanyl, police seized several milligrams of oxycodone, numerous Xanax pills, a gun and thousands of dollars in cash believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.

The alleged leader of one of the drug rings, Anthony Levine, 30, of Methuen, remains at large after apparently removing a GPS monitoring device due to previous narcotics charges.

“I think the message here is that we’re still very much in the game, despite COVID and despite the other things that are going on both locally and nationally,” Mason said. “At the heart of that is dismantling these drug trafficking organizations."