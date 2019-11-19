Massachusetts highway exits to be renumbered by 2022

BOSTON (AP) — Highway exit numbers in Massachusetts are changing over the next few years in cooperation with a federal mandate for exits to signify distance from the beginning of the route.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced the switch is projected to begin next summer and be completed by the start of 2022 and will affect most interstates and state highways.

The department says the system is designed to make navigation simpler by giving drivers an indication of how far they have traveled.

The state plans to launch a website to inform the public of new mileage-based exits and plans to install “Old Exit” signs at renamed exits.

Due to the tight spacing of their exits Route 213, Interstate 291, Interstate 391 and the Lowell Connector will not be renumbered.