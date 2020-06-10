Maryland to loosen restrictions more, open gyms, casinos

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland will ease more restrictions on businesses that have been in place due to the coronavirus, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

Hogan provided a schedule for allowing indoor dining, as well as the opening of indoor gyms and casinos.

Indoor dining will be allowed at 5 p.m. Friday at 50% capacity with social distancing in place. The governor also said local school systems will be encouraged to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies with appropriate capacity and distancing in place. Also, outdoor amusement rides and miniature golf will be allowed to resume, and capacity restrictions at outdoor pools will increase to 50%.

Indoor gyms and other indoor studio fitness activities will be able to open at 50% capacity a week later on June 19 at 5 p.m. The state’s five casinos also will be able to open at that time with protective measures, as well as arcades and shopping malls with strict health and safety protocols.

As the state continues to reopen its economy and put more people to work, Hogan emphasized that people need to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health department. He stressed that “the fight against this virus is far from over.”

“In fact, now more than ever, as we begin to come into contact with more people, we must all continue to remain vigilant," Hogan said. "Our health and economic recovery depends on all of us continuing to exercise personal responsibility in order to keep ourselves, our family members, our neighbors and our co-workers safe.”

Local officials will continue to have flexibility to reopen to the degree they believe is safe for their communities.

The governor also said Maryland will open multiple, high-volume testing sites across Baltimore, including at the Baltimore Convention Center. The sites will enable people who have been protesting the death of George Floyd in large crowds to be tested for the coronavirus. The death of the 46-year-old Minnesota man has become a worldwide symbol in demonstrations over calls for changes to police practices and an end to racial prejudices.

“Our health experts are strongly encouraging anyone who attended any of the protests or gatherings in Maryland over the past two weeks to immediately get tested for the coronavirus and they're also advised to try to avoid contact with vulnerable populations such as older people and those with underlying conditions,” Hogan said.

On Wednesday, Maryland reported that there have been 59,465 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. There have been 451,967 tests conducted, and Maryland has a positivity rate of 7.25%. There have been 2,719 confirmed deaths in Maryland due to the virus.

Hogan noted that hospitalizations have dropped to 960, the lowest level in about two months.

