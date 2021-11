FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Office of Attorney General is investigating the death of a Virginia man after he was shocked with a stun gun during an altercation with police.

Frederick police said officers responded to a house in the northern part of the town about 7 p.m. Friday and found Danny Michael Holley Jr. “in an agitated state," WJZ-TV reported. Holley was reportedly naked and sweating. Officers said they were told he “likely ingested a harmful substance.”