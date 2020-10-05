Maryland reports 501 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — Maryland has reported 501 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that those who died were two men and a woman. All were in their 60s or 70s.

Maryland is now reporting at least 127,791 infections and 3,817 deaths.

State officials reported that Maryland’s average positivity rate is 3.02%. That rate has risen for the past 10 days and surpassed 3% Sunday for the first time since Sept. 18.

Maryland ranks 27th among states in cases per capita and 16th in deaths per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.