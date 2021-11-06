Maryland named by feds for rental money distribution rate

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland failed to reach a federal benchmark early this fall for distributing COVID-19 relief funds it received for rent to tenants in danger of eviction, according to the U.S. Treasury Department. Gov. Larry Hogan's office dismissed any threat of losing money and said payments are moving at a good clip.

The department wrote U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., late last month that Maryland was among the states that could lose some funding because it failed to spend 30% of the money by Sept. 30, The Baltimore Sun reported. The state “may be subject to reallocation because it is below the 30% expenditure ratio,” the Oct. 26 email said.